Al Roker proves he's still thinking of others despite his own health battle

Al Roker may be in the hospital battling his own ill health after blood clots traveled from his leg to his lungs – but that hasn't stopped him from thinking of others.

The beloved Today weatherman and anchor took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish his friend Jay Leno a "speedy recovery" after he was treated for serious second-degree burns to his face, chest and hands following a fire in his garage at his California home.

Sharing photos of himself and Jay over the years, Al affectionately wrote: "Here's to a speedy recovery to our friend, Jay Leno who is one of the most genuine and generous folks on the planet. Get well soon, Jay."

Fans were quick to react and while they also wished Jay back to health, they couldn't help but send prayers to Al also.

"And continued prayers for your healing, Al. You are loved and missed greatly," one replied. A second said: "Sweet Al Roker, please feel better too!"

A third added: "Speedy recovery to both you guys. Al, you are most genuine and generous." A fourth wrote: "I just love that you're on your own healing journey but still moving your focus to the wellness of others."

Al wished Jay Leno a 'speedy recovery' from his own hospital bed

On Friday, Al took to Instagram to explain his absence on Today, following many messages from loyal fans who were wanting to know where he was.

Alongside a photo of some flowers, Al wrote: "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

