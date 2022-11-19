David Muir sends love to Al Roker after concerning health update The World News Tonight anchor is close to the Today star

David Muir has sent his love and support to Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts after the weatherman revealed the reason behind his absence from Today.

On Friday, Al took to Instagram to announce that he has been hospitalized after a blood clot in his leg traveled to his lungs. Soon after, Deborah took to her own account to send her husband an emotional message.

"You are the shining sun and star in our family @alroker Love you so much," she captioned photos of Al and their family in happier times. "Can't wait til you're feeling like your old self again. #family #love," she added.

David was among the first to comment, responding: "We all love Al," to which Deborah replied with a red heart emoji.

Explaining his absence from Today, the beloved anchor wrote: "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Al's wife Deborah shared a sweet family photo

Al's co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were among the first to send prayers to their colleague, with Savannah responding: "You're the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!!"

Hoda added: "Al Roker-- hurry back to us... counting the days xoxoxo," and Jenna Bush Hager said: "Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!"

Deborah is counting down the days until her husband's return

Al's wife of 27 years also commented on his post, sharing how "grateful" she was for the excellent care her husband is receiving.

"So grateful for the top-notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can’t wait to get you home," she wrote. Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin were also among those to share their prayers.

