This Morning star Dr. Hilary Jones issues strict health warning

This Morning's resident health expert Dr. Hilary Jones became a reassuring face during the pandemic, and he is once more urging the public to look after themselves.

SEE: GMB's Dr Hilary makes rare red carpet appearance with wife Dee

The TV doctor has teamed up with NHS Winter Vaccinations to spread the message of how important it is to have our vaccines this year, encompassing both Covid booster vaccines and the flu jab.

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning's Holly Willoughby divides fans with latest announcement

"The past couple of years have been tough for all of us, so I can't wait to celebrate with family and friends, visiting Christmas markets and hosting parties, but we must remember that Covid hasn’t gone away, and flu can also cause serious illness – even for Father Christmas!" Dr. Hilary said.

READ: What are the common warning signs of urological and abdominal cancer? Dr Hilary explains

MORE: This Morning faces chaos after major disruption during on-air interview

"Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, friends, and family from these viruses so please come forward for your winter vaccines when you’re called or visit the NHS website to find out if you’re eligible."

To drive home the message, Dr. Hilary gave a vaccine to a patient dressed as Santa.

Dr. Hilary shared the importance of winter vaccines

His urgent message was reiterated by Dr. Mary Ramsay, who works for the UK Health Security Agency.

MORE: This Morning star Alison Hammond left vulnerable after 'scary' surgery

"We're all looking forward to a Christmas without restrictions, but we must remain vigilant against Covid and flu, which spread more easily in winter when we are more likely to be mixing more indoors and can cause serious illness," she began.

Dr. Hilary is a reassuring presence on This Morning

"Vaccines are the best protection we have against these life-threatening viruses, so I encourage everyone who is eligible to boost their immunity this winter so we can all enjoy the festive season more safely."

Visit nhs.uk/wintervaccinations to book your winter vaccinations.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.