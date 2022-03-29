Vanessa Feltz reveals 'terrible' side effect from Covid battle – and it's not what you'd think The presenter tested negative this morning, but gave an insight into her struggle

From losing her sense of taste to extreme night sweats, Vanessa Feltz has been through it all when it comes to Covid, but the aspect of the illness she struggled with most might surprise you.

MORE: This Morning chaos as another star tests positive for Covid

The presenter took to Instagram to share what she's found to be the "worst thing," explaining: "If you ask me, one of the worst things about having Covid, I would say, is having to leave poor old Ben to do all the cooking every single night. I just feel absolutely terrible about it. Really, I can't wait to get back in the kitchen."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vanessa Feltz talk about the impact Covid has had on her life

Vanessa's partner Ben joked: "You absolutely love it, who are you trying to kid?" as he proudly showed off the roast chicken he'd made.

MORE: Vanessa Feltz shares health update amid Covid diagnosis

READ: Vanessa Feltz's wild £3.5m home where fiancé Ben sleeps in a separate bed

Vanessa tested positive for Covid last Thursday and on Monday night shared an update with her followers, explaining: "I have felt a heck of a lot better all day, been really perky and chirpy, but I feel wiped out in the evening. I don't feel ill, just really, really, really knackered and it's only 9:15.

Vanessa Feltz tested negative on Tuesday

"To be scrupulously honest about how it's all going, I feel fab during the day and by this time of night, absolutely finished."

Luckily for the BBC Radio 2 presenter, she tested negative on Tuesday morning. In a clip filmed by Ben, Vanessa charges into the room, shouting: "Guess what! I've got great news, I've got a negative test, so I can go back to work on Thursday."

She also shared she can smell her perfume again - fabulous news all around!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.