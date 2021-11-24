GMB's Dr Hilary makes rare red carpet appearance with wife Dee

Dr Hilary Jones often graces our television screens on Good Morning Britain, but on Tuesday evening, the TV doctor enjoyed a night out with his leading lady, Dee Thresher.

MORE: Dr Hilary shares rare picture of wife Dee Thresher on milestone birthday

The couple, who have been married for five years, were among the star-studded guests at the ITV Palooza which was held at The Royal Festival Hall in London.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid breaks down in tears during Good Morning Britain interview

Dressed in a slick black silky suit, the 68-year-old appeared to be in great spirits as he posed for photos with his wife. The fitness expert looked sensational in a bright red gown, which featured spaghetti straps and a defined bodice.

MORE: What are the common warning signs of urological and abdominal cancer? Dr Hilary explains

Exclusive: Dr Hilary details Kate Garraway's 'heartbreaking' journey with husband Derek

They mingled with the likes of Holly Willoughby, Sam Faiers, Rochelle Humes and Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh.

The night out would have no doubt been a welcome treat for Dr Hilary and his wife Dee, whom he has been married to since 2016. As a personal trainer, she helped design the workouts featured in many stars' workout DVDs, including the likes of Natalie Cassidy, Charlie Brooks and Letitia Dean.

Dr Hilary and his wife Dee at the ITV Palooza

The couple met when they worked together on GMTV's Bikini Diet segment back in 2008. At the time, Hilary was married to his second wife, and their relationship remained platonic until some time later.

Of their relationship, Dee has previously said: "I was the GMTV fitness expert helping people get in shape for summer and he was the doctor giving health advice. We were filming in Spain and really got on. A year later we were both at a friend's wedding, re-connected and we've been together ever since."

Dr Hilary was married twice before he met his current wife Dee. From 1977 to 1987 he was married to Anne Marie Vives and together, they welcomed two sons Tristan and Sebastian. His second marriage to Sarah Harvey lasted for 19 years, from 1990 until 2009. They are the proud parents of twins Samantha and Rupert, and son Dylan.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.