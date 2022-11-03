Holly Willoughby's painful injury she couldn't hide on This Morning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby revealed she was struggling with a painful injury during Thursday's episode of This Morning.

As her and Phillip Schofield presented the Spin the Wheel segment, viewers failed to answer the phone, meaning Holly and Phil had to fill the time by dancing, before Holly whimpered: "I'm finding it hard to dance because I've slightly hurt my shoulder."

"I can slightly feel it," Holly winced, before Phil asked: "Is the painkiller wearing off?"

Injury aside, Holly's appearance on the Thursday episode wowed viewers with her gorgeous autumnal dress, created by Kate Middleton's favourite brand L.K. Bennett.

Her figure-skimming dress comes in a beautiful vintage floral print and features pearl button detail, subtly puffed shoulders, and a round neck with a delicate tie.

Holly Willoughby's fans loved her dress

The mum-of-three wore the dress to host This Morning, accessorising with the Morgan tan leather knee-high boots, also from L.K.Bennett, and her hair worn down in loose waves.

The midi dress retails for £399 and is still available to shop in every size from 6-18. It’s a wardrobe investment, but a timeless piece you’ll bring out year after year.

Phillip Schofield asked Holly if her painkillers were wearing off

When she shared a snap of her ensemble on Instagram, the compliments from fans rolled in.

"Looking great as always," one comment wrote, while another said: "Looking fantastic, love the fab boots."

