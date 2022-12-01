Simon Cowell unrecognisable in new video: fans all say the same thing The star looked glowing

Simon Cowell, 63, has always had a trademark look, sporting dark hair and a megawatt smile for as long as we can remember, and in a video posted on Thursday, he looked younger than ever.

In a video posted to Twitter promoting Britain's Got Talent, Simon looked slimmer, with glowing skin, and fans were impressed by his new look.

One commented: "Holy moly, I nearly didn't recognise him then," while another wrote: "Simon Cowell gets younger and younger each year."

The video garnered endless comments about Simon's new look, but the clip mysteriously disappeared from Twitter several hours later.

Simon Cowell's skin looked glowing

Simon's slimmer look could be down to his healthy diet.

"I went to see this doctor in London and we did some tests, and then a month later he said 'you have the worst diet I've ever met from any patient'," The X Factor star told Ellen DeGeneres.

Fans said Simon looked younger than ever

Simon, who is a regular smoker and drinker, recalled asking his doctor what he needed to give up in order to improve his health.

"It's pretty much all the things I loved that I can't now eat. So no dairy, no sugar, no bread, no gluten, no red meat," he said.

"I've gotta be honest with you, it was easier than I thought. And part of the reason I did it was because Eric is five this year so I realised that if I didn't sort myself out physically I wouldn't be able to catch up with him."

