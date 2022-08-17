Simon Cowell injury recovery: how he's changed his life since accident The Britain's Got Talent star takes things easier now

This year hasn't been a particularly smooth ride for Simon Cowell, with February seeing the star break his wrist after falling off his e-bike, losing a tooth eating peanut brittle and testing positive for Covid.

Luckily 2022 seems to be treating the Britain's Got Talent star a little better now, with Simon joining his son Eric and fiancée Lauren Silverman at Soho Farmhouse this weekend, along with family friend Terri Seymour and her children.

The luxury break gave fans an insight into how Simon has changed his life since he broke his wrist, with Terri sharing snaps of Simon on hearty walks in the countryside.

Given that Simon broke his wrist by falling off his bike, it's no surprise that the music mogul didn't take advantage of Soho Farmhouse's iconic bikes while at the Oxfordshire retreat. Instead, he opted for the much safer, more tranquil activity of walking.

In the photos shared by Terri, Simon looks in remarkably good shape, with toned biceps peeking out from his t-shirt. One fan even commented, writing: "I hope that Simon has recovered well."

Simon, Eric and Terri's daughter Coco enjoyed a walk together

While walking might not burn as many calories as Simon's former favourite activity, cycling, it's still good exercise, especially if you dream of toned legs.

"One of the most important (yet underrated) exercises to get toned legs is walking," says David Wiener, who works with fitness app Freeletics. "Walking has so many different mental and physical health benefits and is incredibly important if you want toned legs.

Simon Cowell had to wear a cast on his wrist following his bike accident

"I always recommend that if you can walk somewhere, then walk! Swapping that 10-minute car journey for a 20-minute walk can truly be the difference in not only leading a healthier lifestyle, but helping get amazing toned legs."

