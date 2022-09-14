Simon Cowell's son, Eric, is his double in unbelievable new family photo The pair hit the red carpet together

Simon Cowell and his stunning fiancée, Lauren Silverman, made a bold statement at the America's Got Talent live final as they posed alongside their adorable son, Eric.

The pair proudly stood beaming behind their eight-year-old who looked idenitical to his famous dad.

MORE: Exclusive: David Walliams reveals fatherhood has 'really transformed' Simon Cowell

Despite a few decades in age between them, there was no denying the resemblance between Eric and Simon whose dark features and closed-mouth smile are matching.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simon Cowell's teeth, before and after - what has he had done?

The family made the rare appearance and delighted fans by stepping out together in Los Angeles.

Simon's only son was born on Valentine's Day in 2014 and sweetly, little Eric is named after the BGT judge's own father, Eric Selig Phillip Cowell.

MORE: Simon Cowell’s shocking daily diet he had to change 'for son Eric'

MORE: Simon Cowell injury recovery: how he's changed his life since accident

Eric has a sweet nickname for his father, ever since his recent bike accident too.

Simon and Lauren are proud parents to their son Eric

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Simon, 61, said: "I never would've had this kind of time with Eric before. He was amazing, because I was very embarrassed when I got home from the hospital.

"And he came in, because I've got all these metal rods in my back and screws and he went, 'Dad, you look like Iron Man.' And I went, 'Yeah, I'm like Iron Man, yeah.'"

MORE: Simon Cowell reveals bold prediction for Carrie Underwood after phenomenal AGT performance

MORE: Divisive AGT live performance leaves Simon Cowell speechless

Being a dad has certainly softened Simon, and his fellow BGT judge David Walliams recently revealed the incredible impact fatherhood has had on his friend.

Simon is set to marry Lauren

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the Little Britain creator got candid about exactly how the father-of-one has taken to his new role as a father - and it sounds like he's a natural!

"Fatherhood has really transformed him," David explained. "He's still Simon Cowell just seeing him and Eric together and his excitement at being with Eric, is a happiness that I haven't seen in him before, it's been wonderful to witness.

"I was backstage and Eric was there and he just like suddenly wanted to make Eric some beans on toast and eat it together and I just thought that's so… you know normally he'd be having a big meeting about something or other or plotting how to make another billion dollars, but it was just lovely."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.