Hamza Yassin's secret skill that helps him on Strictly There's a reason the CountryFile star picks up the dances so easily

Hamza Yassin has been wowing the judges each week on Strictly, and he recently shared the "gift" that makes him such a natural dancer.

Chatting to Holly Willoughby during an appearance on This Morning, Hamza shared that he's dyslexic, and while the learning difficulty hinders him in some aspects of his life, it's helped him excel on the Strictly dancefloor.

WATCH: Hamza and Jowita's Strictly performance sends fans wild

"For me, normal text messages are hard so I have to have a voice note saying it to me, that’s how severely dyslexic I am," Hamza began, before sharing he appreciates his difficulty in other ways.

"I honestly believe that [dyslexia] is a gift of mine, it's helping us with our dance routines. I want to say to anyone who's got dyslexia, see it as a gift rather than a hindrance," he said.

His Strictly partner Jowita commented on how easily Hamza picks up the steps from the routines.

Hamza Yassin's Strictly partner Jowita has been impressed with his dance skills

She said: "I'm surprised because I can show him just once and he's like, 'Ok!'"

Jowita continued that she believes he is skilled at picking up the moves because they're visual.

Hamza Yassin said his dyslexia is a gift

Hamza isn't the only person who sees their dyslexia as a gift. Holly Willoughby said: "I'm dyslexic as well and I always say it is my absolute gift," while Princess Beatrice said: "I really see it as a gift," during a chat with HELLO! Magazine.

Hamza's fellow CountryFile star Matt Baker credits his dyslexia with his interview prowess, saying being unable to read the autocue during interviews makes his chats more natural.

