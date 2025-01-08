Claudia Winkleman is almost unrecognisable with blonde curls and no fringe

Whether she's presenting the beloved BBC shows The Traitors or Strictly Come Dancing, Claudia Winkleman always looks sensational with her trademark raven-coloured hair and box-cut fringe.

The TV presenter has sported her dark, shoulder-length hair for years, styled poker straight or with a soft wave with chunky bangs framing heavily lined eyes.

So when a throwback photo from 1995 revealed Claudia's signature look had been replaced with fringeless 'bronde' locks – the perfect balance between brown and blonde – it rendered her almost unrecognisable.

© Lia Toby, Getty Claudia Winkleman is known and adored for her black hair with blunt fringe

Claudia Winkleman's totally different look before trademark fringe

Claudia looked radiant with shoulder-length light brown tresses, accented with blonde highlights, which she wore in a deep side parting to accommodate her amazing natural curls.

© Evening Standard/Shutterstock Claudia pictured in 1995

Today, the quirky fan favourite has formed the perfect double act alongside her statuesque blonde co-host Tess Daly, who opts for classic beauty looks, and fans love the eye-catching duo.

But Claudia has also taken strides as a solo host on the hugely popular game show The Traitors where she rocks her signature hairstyle and the most stunning fashion ensembles.

After settling on her preferred hairstyle, Claudia has no plans to make any dramatic transformations in the future – especially when it comes to her fringe.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the mum-of-three explained: "I haven't seen my forehead for about 15 years. I don't even know what's under my fringe - there could be squirrels, parrots - I've got no idea.

"But no I can't imagine ever getting rid of it."

© BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge Claudia is back for season three of The Traitors

Claudia has been an advocate of the virtues of a good old fake tan for years now, and the BBC presenter has even factored the treatment into her Strictly Come Dancing beauty regime, which involves three professional fake tanning sessions a week.

The star once declared: "When I'm orange, I feel better." Speaking to Grazia Daily back in 2020, the Strictly presenter admitted: "Weirdly my hair is the least of my worries.

"I've only got my hair, that's what I'm holding onto, everything else has gone to pot.

© BBC Claudia also hosts Strictly with Tess Daly

"My attempt at fake tan was a disgrace. I woke up with a whole handprint of it on my face," she added in her humourous and self-deprecating way.

The hilarious mum of three has spoken about how it took her years to feel comfortable in her skin and find a look that made her happy.

Claudia once described her experience, saying: "There is something amazing about your late 40s. In my 20s I was a bit angsty, in my 30s it was all about babies. But my 40s have been great, my late 40s even better."

© BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge Claudia Winkleman

Now the mum-of-three has hit her 50s, she has released a whimsical semi-autobiographical book named Quite. Love, life & eyeliner and is generally loving life.

Claudia is sticking to what she loves and is encouraging others to embrace their looks too: "I don't think anybody should hold judgment. I have three tans a week for goodness sake. I am burnt orange. I will use anything for my fake tan. I would use gravy. I have used mud before. I will use a brown Sharpie."