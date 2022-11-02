Strictly star Fleur East's painful injury we all missed

Strictly Come Dancing star Fleur East found herself in the dance-off on Sunday, but after sharing details of a painful injury she was suffering with, it makes sense why she wasn't able to put in her best performance.

READ: Strictly fans all have same major complaint after Halloween special

Speaking on her Hits Radio Breakfast Show, Fleur said: "Last week I knocked my big toenail against Vito's heel during rehearsals for our salsa and my nail is now just about hanging on, it's literally a matter of days before it comes off.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly fans all have same complaint over James Bye 'bizarre' theme

Fleur went on to share that she had to have her toe bandaged, which no doubt impacted her dancing skills.

MORE: Strictly's Hamza Yassin's home is so off-grid he has to ferry essentials in

READ: Strictly's Helen Skelton makes raw confession about Richie Myler split

"It doesn't look pretty and I had to dance with my big toe bandaged up on Saturday," she said. "And then I tripped in the dance-off as I slipped doing a back bend!"

Viewers weren't impressed that Fleur was in the bottom two, with comments streaming in on social media, arguing that the singer didn't deserve to be chosen – particularly given that Saturday marked her 35th birthday.

Fleur East was working with an injury

"WHAT?!?! Fleur doesn't deserve to be in the dance-off. There were a lot worse dances than hers," one remarked, while a second added: "Fleur is set up every week, it's actually gross."

MORE: Inside Strictly's Dianne Buswell's first London flat with Joe Sugg where they fell in love

"I cannot believe that Fleur is in the bottom two again?!" admitted a third. "Please people don't forget to vote for people that deserve to be in the competition. She certainly was not the worst dancer to be in the bottom two."

Fleur's fans were sad to see her in the dance-off

Fleur and her partner Vito Coppola were unanimously saved by all four judges in the dance-off. They performed a Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyonce, securing straight eights on Saturday night.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.