Motsi Mabuse reveals how she lost 14kg – while still 'eating chocolate' The Strictly Come Dancing judge has shared her weight loss secrets

Motsi Mabuse previously opened up about losing an impressive 2st 3lb after giving birth to her daughter with husband Evgenij Voznyuk in 2018. There are a few things we like about the Strictly Come Dancing judge's approach: she did it for herself, as opposed to because of pressure to lose weight after giving birth for one ("My child comes first," she said in a previous interview), and her method is both realistic and sustainable. Here's exactly what she did.

How did Motsi Mabuse lose weight?

Motsi's first port of call was her diet. Following in the footsteps of Oprah Winfrey, Motsi shared that she joined WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers). She explained she felt it suited her best, since it meant she didn't have to cut out all treats.

Motsi Mabuse after losing 2st

"For me it works, you know Weight Watchers," she told Express. "It works because you can integrate it into your daily life. I think it's very important that people don’t feel like they are missing out on something.

"It was important for me to be like, 'Ok, I can have my chocolate and I'm still losing weight'. I've lost 14kg and discovered the importance of self care. As a mum, I had to learn to take time to feel good for me before giving to my family and everything else that I'm doing. So it's important for me to say to myself, 'Ok, what are you putting into your body so that you have the energy you need to do all these other things?'"

Motsi and her husband Evgenij

"If you plan something really well then you can have so much and still be losing weight. You can be so busy and still be losing weight. I think that is important but the losing weight journey isn't an easy one."

She added that she was also interested in joining Weight Watchers after her mum was a member during her childhood.

"I've known WW for a long time," she said. "And my mum was doing this when I was younger. So I was like, 'Oh I'm there where my mum was'. I felt like I was reconnecting to what my mum did. I think we all do that."

Motsi Mabuse says exercise has worked wonders for her mental wellbeing

Regular exercise has also played a big part in both her physical and mental health.

"It helps me to feel positive," Motsi explained. "I work out and you get those endorphins. If you don’t like working out, then just go for a walk. I think it's so important for your mental health. Obviously, if I'm in a positive vibe I have a different type of energy."

