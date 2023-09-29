Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse reveals permanent living arrangements with husband Evgenij's parents

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse spends a lot of time in the UK while filming the BBC dancing competition, but her permanent base is currently in Frankfurt, Germany with her Ukrainian husband Evgenij Vozynuk.

The couple are raising their daughter, whose name they have never revealed, in the city, but they have plenty of childcare options when Motsi is travelling for work. The professional dancer explained in an extract from her book My Own Rhythm, seen by The Mirror, that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in her sharing her home with ten other people, including her in-laws.

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse shows off insane dance moves in new kitchen

She wrote: "We were asleep when Evgenij's mum called us on FaceTime at five o'clock in the morning and said: 'There are bombs dropping.' It was so shocking.

"His parents couldn't get out of the country for a week, but eventually they crossed the border, and at this moment we have about ten people living with us – our family and refugees. We're trying to relocate everyone."

Motsi admitted the new living situation is taking a while for her to adjust to, particularly with the language barrier. "It's a very different life now that my parents-in-law have come to live with us, possibly forever," she shared.

© Instagram Motsi and Evgenij live with his parents

She also joked to The Telegraph: "Well, I’m human. Ask any human how it is to live with your mother-in-law!"

They haven't ruled out relocating to the UK for her daughter's benefit. "I would [move] but let's see what the future holds. I know the UK's going through its own thing and there's a lot of heavy problems here but the number of people of my colour is much more than in Germany," she admitted to The Sunday Mirror magazine, Notebook. "My daughter's the only black child in her kindergarden class and I don't want it to be that way forever."

The Strictly Come Dancing judge first revealed the impact the Ukraine invasion had on her husband's family in March, during an appearance on This Morning.

© Instagram The dancers live in Frankfurt

When asked by host Phillip Schofield about her in-laws, whose neighbour's house was bombed, she said: "Their house is gone, they live with us now, we are thinking for forever. It affects us all when you see those pictures, I think if you're a human being and you see this happening to people, it affects you but when it affected my husband so much, I didn't think it would affect me so much."

The dancer went on to explain that her and her husband have been doing much to support the people of Ukraine, including selling candles and donating the profits and using social media to bring people together and raise awareness.

MORE: Inside the Strictly Come Dancing judges' fabulous houses