Motsi Mabuse speaks out about discussion of 'after baby bodies' in heartfelt new post The Strictly Come Dancing judge is a mum-of-one

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse opened up about an issue close to her heart on social media on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 40-year-old wrote about the pressure placed on women (and their bodies) after they have children.

The mum-of-one posted a black background on which she had penned a heartfelt message.

She wrote: "The idea that women have babies and then immediately almost always is talk of after baby bodies [vomit emojis]. It's [awful], it's so backward!"

Motsi went on: "The fact that a woman gave birth is a miracle. Leave it there. A woman's body is in fact nobody's business.

"If the woman want[s] to change her self-image that is also up to her! Fall back it's 2021!"

The star gave birth to her own daughter, whose name has never been publicly revealed, two years ago.

Motsi opened up about her feelings on Instagram

Motsi shares the little tot with her husband of three years, Evgenij Voznyuk, and the family are based in Germany.

While the former dancer keeps many of the details of her daughter's life private, she has previously spoken about the little girl's personality.

"She is funny, cute, intelligent and keeps me busy the whole time," she wrote on her Instagram Stories back in January.

"We have so much fun together and I try so hard sometimes lol. But still, first-time mum, learning by doing #gratitudeattitude daily exercise!"

The star and husband Evgenij Voznyuk are proud parents

Motsi's daughter recently shared in her mum's excitement for her sister, pro dancer Oti Mabuse.

The Strictly judge posted a video on Instagram which showed her holding up Oti's first children's book, Dance with Oti: The Bird Jive.

Motsi was clearly impressed with her sister's efforts, as she started by saying: "Oti, we're so proud of you, look at you girl."

The mum-of-one then asked her daughter if she wanted to say anything and the little girl said: "Yeah!" "What do you want to say?" Motsi asked. "I love you," the youngster sweetly added.

