Lorraine Kelly stunned fans on Tuesday when the popular daytime presenter shared some stunning photos of her weight loss transformation.

The presenter took to her social media to showcase the incredible snaps, the first one showing her about to tuck into some pizza, while wearing a blue jacket. The second snap showed her after losing a stone and a half and she looked so glamorous in a floor-length dress that highlighted her new svelte figure.

In an inspiring caption, the Lorraine presenter penned: "Wow I can't believe both pictures are me!! I've dropped two dress sizes – I've lost a stone and a half - and the best part of all, I'm finding it easy to keep it off - all thanks to @ww.uk.

"The WW program has helped me create and stick to healthy habits. The app helps me track what I’m eating, how much sleep I’m getting and what exercise I'm doing, as well as making sure I drink enough water and giving me lots of delicious recipes to cook (or at least try haha!)."

She added: "I feel happier and healthier and I love sharing my experiences with the WW community."

Lorraine shared this before photo

Her followers were quick to compliment her, but many also assured her that she was beautiful no matter how much she weighed.

Close friend Susanna Reid said: "You're gorgeous any which way," and a second commented: "Gorgeous gorgeous both larger and smaller."

A third posted: "You look absolutely fabulous Lorraine, fair play to you," and a fourth shared: "You always look fabulous well done you're a bright star that shines so bright."

Meanwhile, a fifth was absolutely enchanted by her fashion, writing: "You really do look a million dollars in that dress."

The star was proud of her transformation

Lorraine has been wowing with her fashion lately, and earlier this month she channelled Elle Woods in a sensational outfit.

The 62-year-old ITV star took to Instagram ahead of her morning appearance on Lorraine to share the full details of her gorgeous Legally Blonde-esque ensemble.

Her bright pink velvet frock emphasised her hourglass figure and the long sleeves added such an elegant touch and all eyes were on the presenter's fabulously ornate pink pointed-toe stilettos.

