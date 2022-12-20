James and Ola Jordan detail weight loss secrets after incredible transformation The couple have changed their diet and began to do more exercise

James and Ola Jordan delighted fans this week as they posed in their dance outfits showcasing their incredible weight loss – and fans wanted to know how they had achieved it in just five months.

Taking to Instagram again on Monday, the couple sat down to explain their weight loss journey, revealing exactly how they had achieved their new healthier look.

"We've come on here today just to have a little chat with you, because so many people have commented and noticed that myself and Ola have lost a considerable amount of weight, which we have and we're very proud of and very happy about it," James began.

WATCH: James and Ola reveal changes they made that led to incredible weight loss

Loading the player...

"Since Ola posted that unflattering picture back in the summer, we have both shifted a lot of timber."

DISCOVER: Why Strictly's James and Ola Jordan ditched mammoth four-storey mansion

Ola added: "I think we both needed that wake-up call and realisation where we'd got ourselves to. We needed to change our ways and be healthy for Ella. We needed to keep healthy for her."

Ola showed off her weight loss in a 'tiny little number' over the weekend

James remarked: "Because we were unhealthy. We went to the doctor and were both told we were in the obese category.

"Which for us as professional dancers, to be told that you're obese wasn't very nice."

Ola interjected: "It's a hard pill to swallow."

ICYMI: Ola and James Jordan give update on daughter Ella's illness as fans send well wishes

"And I am sure there are a lot of people in the same position as us, well, we know there are because you've contacted us already and messaged us saying that you've seen how much weight we've lost and you're in a similar position. And it is hard and we were stuck there a very long time. We had to change something, which we did. We had to start moving more, exercising more and change our diet," James confessed.

The couple said they used a combination of exercise and watching what they ate as well as portion control.

The couple said in July that they were trying to get healthy and fit again

Ola said: "We still have our treats and still eat what we want but essentially you have to look at the whole picture."

"We've found a really fun way to lose weight," added James at the end of the video, before instructing their followers to message or comment if they wanted to find out more.

Captioning the video, the couple wrote: "Wow guys! Blown away by your reaction to our dance video last night.

"It means so much to us that you’re excited to see us getting our dancing shoes back on again, after all we are the OG’s. And it was mega exciting for us to get back in the old routine again - literally!

"ALSO - massive thanks for all your kind words about our recent weight loss. Loads of you have been asking about it, so we thought we’d do a little Monday night update…"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.