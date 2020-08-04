Ola Jordan had a motivated start to the week as she hit the gym for a home workout session on Tuesday. The former Strictly Come Dancing star posed up a storm in a pair of black leggings and a khaki T-shirt, which she had tied into a knot at the midriff, revealing her trim dancer's figure.

"Go mummy go!!!" the Polish beauty captioned her selfie, which also showed off Ola and husband James' expansive home gym. On display were a treadmill, an exercise bike and a row of Bulgarian sandbags among other equipment.

WATCH: Ola and James Jordan's daughter Ella makes the cutest ballerina

Ola, 37, welcomed her first child with husband James in February – a baby girl who they named Ella. A fitness fanatic and professional dancer, Ola officially returned to the gym in April, two months after giving birth.

She marked the occasion with another selfie, this time captioning it: "Mummy's first workout, that was hard!" The new mum wore chic, black workout gear, had her hair pulled back into a messy bun and looked gorgeous without a spot of make-up on.

The former Strictly star showed off her fabulous figure

Ola and James, 42, are clearly loving life as new parents. Speaking in their exclusive Strictly Parenting column last week, the couple shared baby Ella's favourite thing to do – fall asleep in her parents' arms! "She likes hanging out in one of our arms," James said. "She likes to be picked up all of the time. We've only just recently started letting my mum and Ola's sister hold her and that's it really."

"She doesn't want to sleep by herself," Ola explained affectionately. "She wants to sleep in our arms. Sometimes you just want to put her down to sleep and do your thing!"

James continued: "She's happier when she's around us. She's happier when she's on the table, wherever mum and dad are. She loves being up high, she likes trying to grab my phone. She knows the phone is something interesting so she always tries to grab it. She finds it interesting."

