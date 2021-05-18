Ola and James Jordan enjoy rare moment alone together with impromptu fitness session The former Strictly stars are doting parents to baby Ella

Ola and James Jordan managed to fit in an impromptu fitness session after putting their baby daughter Ella to sleep.

Luckily for them, the former Strictly Come Dancing stars only had to go downstairs to their home gym for their couples' workout.

Alongside their gym selfie, which was taken at 10.27pm, Ola remarked: "Late night gym session, done. Like the old days @jamesjordan1978."

The couple, who moved into their "forever home" in 2019, have turned their basement into a full-fledged gym. As well as the running machine, the professional dancers have a spin bike, a cable machine, a stand with handheld weights, a mounted television set and a mirror which takes over an entire wall.

Meanwhile, since becoming parents in February 2020, both Ola and James have been completely devoted to their baby girl, their first child together. They regularly share cute updates of their one-year-old tot on social media.

Ola shared this snap with husband James from their late-night gym session

The couple both starred on Strictly for several years, with Ola winning alongside BBC presenter Chris Hollins back in 2009. She and James went on to try for a family but struggled to conceive and went through three years of IVF before having Ella.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! a few weeks after their daughter's birth, James and Ola expressed their excitement at becoming parents.

Ola said: "It's been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We've wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done. Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect."

Her husband added: "This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift."

