James Jordan shows wife Ola in a 'tiny little number' following incredible body transformation

James and Ola Jordan have shown off their incredible body transformation, just five months after they vowed to get back into shape.

Taking to Instagram, the couple - who share three-year-old daughter Ella - looked incredible in dance outfits as they did their first dance show in "ages and ages and ages" over the weekend.

"Today we are all the way up in Leicester, about a three-hour drive for us. We're doing our first show, first dance show in ages and ages and ages and it's so nice to be able to fit back into our dance costumes," James told their followers, before jokingly adding: "Look, Ola has got into this tiny little number here, which was a bit like a hankie for you a few months ago."

"But she's looking amazing. And these trousers here, actually, I haven't worn for so many years that my belt... I like wearing a belt when I perform, but I can't wear a belt with them because none of my belts go small enough, so I need to get some new hose punched."

Ola complimented her husband of 19 years, saying: "You're looking good James."

"But we're both feeling good aren't we? We've already done one performance. I lifted her," he added, before joking that to lift her before, he would have needed to "bring a crane in.

The couple recently enjoyed a date night

Ola went on to admit that she really enjoyed their performance, and it all had to do with being "so much fitter". "It was nice to dance again and be back in our costumes and feel a little bit like our old selves," James added.

Fans went wild for their video, with many pleading to know how they got into shape so quickly. "How have you both done this??????? You look amazing," one wrote, whilst another added: "When's the fitness / weight loss dvd coming out??" A third remarked: "Oh aren't you both so amazing. Congratulations on your weight loss."

