Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert share distressing details of 'scary' car accident

Derek Hough and his fiancée Hayley Erbert have revealed that they were both involved in a "scary" car accident on 12 December – which left Hayley needing stitches.

The DWTS couple shared a distressing video on Instagram which revealed scenes from the crash before they documented the aftermath following their return from the hospital, including Hayley struggling to eat candy because of the cuts and bruises on her face.

WATCH: Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert share scenes from 'scary' car crash

Loading the player...

Explaining the frightening incident, the couple shared the same post on their respective accounts on Friday, which read: "On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary car accident in the mountains.

"Our accident involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain. Given the circumstances, we have so much to be grateful for."

TRENDING NOW: GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' future looks uncertain amid affair scandal

TRENDING NOW: Today's Al Roker saddens fans with shock departure news amid health battle

It continued: "First, that there were no other people involved. Second, the quick response from paramedics. And lastly, that we are both okay and that I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow.

"Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you. We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season."

Hayley needed stitches

Derek also commented underneath the post, revealing how "scared" he was for his fiancée's wellbeing.

"The scariest part was that Hayley doesn't remember anything. She was dazed afterwards, being cheerful saying we should keep going to dinner as blood ran down her face. That really scared me. She came to 20 minutes later when the firemen arrived," he wrote.

Famous friends and fans rushed to the comment section to share their shock and wish the couple a speedy recovery. Former DWTS pro Cheryl Burke replied: "Omg! Thank God you're both okay. Sending you love and a fast recovery. You'll be able to chew candy in no time."

Hayley and Derek are 'both okay' after the accident

Carrie Ann Inaba said: "I’m so glad you are safe. That's so scary!" One follower responded: "Sooo glad you guys are ok! Can't imagine how scary that was."

Another added: "We love you guys so so much…seeing it all hurts my heart, but I'm so grateful the healing process is HAPPENING & that the worst is over."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.