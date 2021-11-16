Derek Hough reveals tragic health news as he shares unfortunate career update Get well soon Derek!

Derek Hough shared some unfortunate news with fans regarding his health on social media, revealing that he'd been diagnosed with COVID.

The professional dancer shared a clip where he directly spoke to his followers and telling them that he had tested positive for a breakthrough case of the disease.

"I feel okay, I feel strong," he shared as he tried not to let his emotions get the best of him. "I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can.

WATCH: Derek Hough reveals COVID diagnosis

"I'm currently in quarantine," he revealed, before concluding with a message for his fans and followers to "stay safe."

Derek's friends and fans immediately reached out to him to send him love and support, as Dancing with the Stars co-star Carrie Ann Inaba wrote: "Sending love and healing thoughts… feel better soon D!"

Amanda Kloots also commented: "Oh Derek I hope you get well soon," with Amy Purdy writing: "Sending you love & healing thoughts! Get better soon friend."

Derek's diagnosis leaves his appearance in next week's DWTS grand finale an uncertainty

"UPDATE: This week's shows in Vegas will be rescheduled for a date soon, stay tuned and I'll announce the new dates shortly! Sharing some news," he wrote in the caption.

Along with the fate of his Las Vegas shows, this would presumably mean that the judge would be unable to attend DWTS' grand finale next week.

In an earlier episode of the season, Derek was forced to remain under isolation and vacate his chair after potentially being exposed to COVID.

However, he emerged from the situation unscathed and healthy and returned to resume his judging responsibilities the following week.

Derek and Hayley have performed together frequently over the past few weeks

It's also uncertain whether Derek would be quarantining with his girlfriend Hayley Erbert as she has been performing as part of his Vegas series with him and on several other occasions, including on DWTS.

We wish Derek a speedy recovery!

