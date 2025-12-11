Jelly Roll admits the most 'horrible' part of marriage to Bunnie Xo before 200lbs. weight loss

Jelly Roll has been open and honest about his journey with his body over the years, having lost over 200 pounds since 2022, especially with running marathons as his different goals.

The singer-songwriter, 41, opened up during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience on December 10 about one area in which his weight loss drastically changed things — his sex life.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll opened up about the adverse effects of his previous weight on his sex life

Since 2016, Jelly has been married to Alisa DeFord, aka Bunnie Xo, who hosts her own podcast, Dumb Blonde, and has spoken often about being just as attracted to and supportive of her husband regardless of his weight.

However, speaking with Joe Rogan, the "Need a Favor" hitmaker explained that it was hard to even get "aroused" when he was at his heaviest, saying that "sex life with my wife was horrible."

© Getty Images Since 2016, he has been married to Alisa DeFord, aka Bunnie Xo

"Dude, I married a [expletive] big titty blonde beautiful woman, dog, you know what I mean?" he told the host. "I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you're crying, Joe. I couldn't even get aroused, I was so big. I was having to play Twister to have sex."

Adding to the Twister metaphor, he mapped out going so far as "left foot here, right foot in the X," recalling uncomfortable conversations like: "Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something. I mean, it was bad."

He connected his troubles with his weight (weighing as much as 540 pounds at his heaviest) to his struggles with substance abuse, noting how much his family stepped up during his addiction. "It's nature," he explained. "Like if somebody in your family was a drug addict, you would help with their kids, you would feel a need to help in their absence — it's what we do as a family, it's human nature."

Both Bunnie and Jelly are parents to children from previous relationships, with Bunnie having a teen daughter, Bailee Ann, and Jelly having a son, nine-year-old Noah.

© Getty Images At his heaviest, the singer weighed nearly 540 pounds

During a previous appearance on Dumb Blonde, Jelly opened up further about his transformation, telling his wife: "I want to be honest about my struggles with it with people. I wore it for so long. I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed."

"They're so ashamed that they go and hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out, and they don't really know how to interact with the world, looking different or feeling different, you know? And they kind of got to find their whole new way."

© Getty Images "I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you're crying, Joe."

Bunnie herself confessed that she still finds herself shocked looking at how much he's changed. "He's so tiny now, it's crazy," she remarked. "I didn't realize how big he was until now. I told him, 'It took my seeing a video of you from last year to now to see the difference.' It's crazy…He looks so good. I'm so proud of him."