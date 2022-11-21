DWTS' Derek Hough shares distressing health news concerning fiancée Hayley Erbert impacting season finale The two will still be cheering the contestants on

Dancing with the Stars season 31 is gearing up for quite the competitive finale, with the four finalists all performing in a league of their own this year.

Joining them on the stage was set to be judge Derek Hough and his fiancée and dance partner Hayley Erbert with a performance of their own until a recent development.

Sharing a video clip on his social media, he detailed that during camera blocking a day before the show, Hayley had injured her shoulder.

They described trying to "dance through the pain," but it wasn't one of those injuries that it could work for, with Derek saying you "don't mess with shoulders."

Alongside the clip, in which they unfortunately revealed they would be pulling out of performing the routine, the judge shared a more detailed update.

He penned: "We were doing a lift we've danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder.

Derek revealed that Hayley had injured her shoulder prior to their DWTS performance

"We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley's shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in this moment, we thought it best to dance another day."

He added that the injury would require medical attention, adding: "Next step is to get an MRI and see what the damage is. We are REALLY hoping it isn't too serious. We'll let you when we do."

Hayley will still be present at the finale in Los Angeles, though, as he concluded: "Meanwhile, she will still be in the audience tomorrow cheering everyone on for the Finale! Much more to come as always. Love you all."

Fellow judge Carrie Ann Inaba was among the first to show her support as she commented: "Oh no…. So sad you two won't be performing.

The routine was slated to be a romantic and powerful showcase

"But @hayley.erbert you are smart to take care of your shoulder. Shoulder injuries are no joke. And you've got a wedding dance coming up soon so Please take care of yourself and heal well."

