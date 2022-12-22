Al Roker saddens fans with unexpected departure news amid health battle The Today star has been missing from the NBC show

Al Roker left his fans in shock when he made an unexpected announcement on Wednesday that many didn't see coming.

The Today meteorologist has been recuperating at home following two stints in the hospital last month due to blood clots. However, he took time out of his recovery to share his final tweet on Twitter as he revealed that he is leaving the platform.

WATCH: Al Roker's wife overwhelmed by support during 'difficult time'

Loading the player...

Al admitted that he needed to "take a break", before encouraging his fans to connect with him on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

"Thank you, Twitter. We had some great times but it's time to take a break," he wrote before wishing his followers "Happy Holidays".

TRENDING NOW: Al Roker replaced on beloved show as concerning health battle continues

POPULAR: Al Roker's alarming health woes – everything he has said about his ongoing battle

Fans were taken aback by his news, with one replying: "This saddens me, but your health is more important. Take this time with your loving family, enjoy your retirement, and keep walking.

"We look forward to your posts of amazing meals, scenic photos, and health updates. We love you, Al!"

Thank you Twitter. We had some great times but it's time to take a break. Connect with me here:

🌞 Instagram https://t.co/45adce0tPw

🌞 LinkedIn https://t.co/jMgVEMMFh8

🌞 Facebook https://t.co/9pV14EzpPS



...and follow @TODAYshow & @AlRokerEnt on Twitter/Insta



Happy Holidays!🎄 pic.twitter.com/T5f0zC9fUQ — Al Roker (@alroker) December 21, 2022

Al has left Twitter

A second said: "Thank you for sharing your light all these years. You are a treasure. Merry Christmas & know that we love you!"

A third added: "Happy Holidays, Al. I hope you are feeling better. Look forward to continuing following you on FB & IG and hope to see you back on @todayshow when you are up to it."

Al's departure from Twitter comes as he continues to recover from his ongoing health problems.

Al is back home with his family

The TV star has been missing from Today since November, but he did make a brief return last week when his co-stars surprised him outside of his home by singing Christmas carols while wearing Santa hats.

Sharing an update on his recovery, he said: "It has been a tough slog, I'm not going to lie. It has been the hardest one yet and I've had my share of surgeries. I have a lot of things and people to be thankful for."

He continued: "It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks."

LISTEN: Today's best royal and celebrity news in 3 minutes

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.