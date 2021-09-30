DWTS judge Derek Hough's overnight health scare resulted in emergency surgery The professional dancer is a fan favorite on Dancing with the Stars

Derek Hough is incredibly tough and even after an overnight health scare, he was quickly back on his feet.

MORE: Julianne Hough's appearance inside home sparks major fan reaction

The Dancing with the Stars judge had a terrifying experience back in November 2019 when he woke up in the morning with "a severe and a sharp pain" in his abdomen, which resulted in him being rushed to hospital.

Derek went on to have emergency surgery to have his appendix removed "straight away".

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars shock elimination revealed

The star's girlfriend, pro dancer Hayley Erbert, was by his side throughout, and Derek even managed to perform a dance in hospital for her!

MORE: Inside Derek Hough's chic home with Hayley Erbert

MORE: Julianne Hough's 6 best bikini moments revealed

Hayley is incredibly supportive of her partner and the couple have been happily dating since 2015.

The DWTS judge recently opened up about the idea of marriage in a tongue-in-cheek post on Instagram.

DWTS judge Derek Hough suffered a health scare overnight back in 2019

The star posted a video of himself dancing with country singer Shania Twain, during which he pretended to pop the question to her.

MORE: Julianne Hough is Italian summer ready in gorgeous sundress

Alongside the footage, he wrote: "Marriage? People keep asking me when I’m gonna propose to @hayley.erbert but the truth is I’m already married. To @shaniatwain. Yep! And I’ve been trying to get ahold of her to sign papers for a while now.

"I really thought she was the one but you know things change, people change. So if you see this 'ShanShan' please return my calls… Even though it didn’t work out, I’ll always hold a special place for you in my heart."

Derek is a fan favorite on DWTS

While many of Derek's fans found it funny, others urged the dancer to put a ring on his partner's finger. "Derek it's time to ask Hayley," one wrote, while another commented: "But seriously, marry that girl and have some absolutely beautiful babies." A third added: "Put a ring on her already!"

This isn't the first time fans have urged Derek and Hayley to tie the knot, and the dancers often get asked about marriage.

Fans are hoping Derek will soon pop the question to girlfriend Hayley Erbert

After his sister Julianne Hough's wedding in 2017, E! asked Derek if he might be next. "It's not something we really talk about so much right now," he said.

MORE: Julianne Hough showcases dancer's figure in daring cut-out swimsuit

"It was a wonderful week to be with [Hayley] and experience love." He added, "I don't want to be an old grandpa when I start having kids... After that wedding, I'm like, 'Who knows?' You feel the love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.