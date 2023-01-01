JoJo Siwa posts incredible before-and-after snaps of toned physique 

JoJo Siwa has shared a 'before-and-after' snap of herself after a year of training, revealing that she was proud of her progress - and we think she looks amazing!

In the first photo, JoJo took a selfie close-up on her face where she was sweating, and followed it up by the second snap of herself looking incredibly toned. She captioned the post: "First and last pic of 2022. I NEVERRRR take 'progress pictures' because they make me uncomfortable… however after a year of putting tons of focus on my physical health, I am soooo proud of the muscle/strength I’ve gained!!

"I looked like the first picture EVERY DAY literally. Sweated and sweated. HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!!!!"

Trisha Paytas was among the commenters, writing: "Wow so inspiring! This is amazing. You look great," while another fan added: "Inspiring young girls to focus on the health/strength aspect of working out <3 that’s what it’s all about JoJo."

JoJo's 'before' snap showed her sweating

Referencing her close-up snap, a third person joked: "I am so proud of you for growing the rest of your body! You’ve come a long way from when you used only to have a forehead and eyes, keep going maybe this year you’ll grow feet!"

She followed it up with an 'after' snap of her physique

JoJo shared a series of 2022 highlights on Instagram, coming just a few weeks after confirming her split with Avery Cyrus. Speaking about why the couple had parted ways on TikTok, Avery wrote: "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!”

