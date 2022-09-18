JoJo Siwa defends taking new girlfriend to Chuck E. Cheese: 'It's my duty'

JoJo Siwa has defended the decision to take her new girlfriend to the children's restaurant Chuck E. Cheese on a date.

The former Nickelodeon star turned Dancing with the Stars hopeful went public with her new romance with Avery Cyrus this past week, sharing a video of the two in a photobooth at the famous restaurant.

But after being trolled by a TikTok user for going on a date at the establishment whose motto is "where a kid can be a kid," JoJo responded and defended the choice by referencing her own brand.

The original video was titled: "How I walk knowing I've never taken someone on a date to Chuck E. Cheese," and featured the user walking with a swagger.

But JoJo reposted the video which then cut to a clip of her recording in a car. "You know what I love most about this?" she said to the camera.

"This girl woke up today and was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna hate on JoJo Siwa for taking Avery on a date to Chuck E. Cheese... as if I haven't been a giant toddler my whole life."

JoJo then quipped: "It's my duty!"

The 19-year-old's new romance comes almost a year after she split from Kylie Prew.

"I fell in love with somebody who I didn't ever expect to fall in love with," the 18-year-old told People when their romance ended. "We met on a cruise ship, she was my best friend. And then we went to Disney together and all of a sudden, it kind of all happened."

"I was in love for the first time," she concluded of her romance with Kylie. "It is such an amazing gift and something that I will cherish for as long as I live."