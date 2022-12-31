Victoria Beckham's £3.50 morning ritual people swear by for weight loss

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham is a beacon of health, regularly sharing insights into her dedicated fitness routine, but exercise isn't the only thing the 48-year-old does to stay well.

Last year, Victoria revealed there's one morning ritual she never misses – and that's taking apple cider vinegar (ACV). In an Instagram Story, the mum-of-four said: "First thing I do every morning is 2 tsp of Apple Cider Vinegar," posting a photo of her Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar on her kitchen table. "Followed by fresh lemon squeezed into boiling water."

WATCH: Victoria Beckham showed her toned arms on Instagram

Loading the player...

While the former Spice Girls star didn't explain why she consumes apple cider vinegar each day, it is considered to be a weight loss aid and a way to help control your blood sugar.

A number of other famous faces have previously revealed how apple cider vinegar is a key part of their daily diet, including Kim Kardashian, Hilary Duff and Katy Perry.

Victoria Beckham said she drinks apple cider vinegar every morning

A study on apple cider vinegar's weight loss claims was published in 2018 – granted, it was performed on rats, not humans, but the findings were interesting.

READ: I trained like Victoria Beckham for one week – and the results will surprise you

SEE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's amazing home gym

The study showed that the rats who were given apple cider vinegar ate less and lost more weight than the rats who were not given the formula.

The rats were split into two groups and the rodents who had ACV chose to eat less than the others and they also lost weight. Their blood sugar and cholesterol levels came down and so did the fats in their blood.

Not sold on the powers of ACV? It's also believed to rinse and detangle hair, plus it has a gentle antimicrobial action, which can help to take down spots.

After her ACV shots, Victoria said that she typically runs on the treadmill for an hour before doing toning and conditioning movements with a personal trainer.

Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, £3.50, Boots

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.