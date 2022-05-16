Fern Britton comments on Queen's ill-health following unexpected appearance - fans react The former This Morning presenter tweeted her thoughts

Following several missed engagements, the Queen's health has been the topic on many people's lips and former This Morning presenter Fern Britton voiced her thoughts over the weekend.

Her Majesty attended The Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday and looked in remarkably good health. Fern Britton shared a photo of the monarch on Twitter, writing: "She looks wonderful. I don’t believe she’s going anywhere for some time!!!"

WATCH: The Queen makes surprise outing at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Fern's followers were quick to echo the presenter's sentiments. One wrote: "Agree Fern. She has a mobility issue clearly. What I'd love to see is her whizzing about on a mobility scooter. I reckon she'd be ace at that!" while another commented: "I concur, our Queen looks amazing and doing something Her Majesty really enjoys. That's so heart-warming."

While some people on the social media platform questioned why the Queen was well enough to attend the horse show, but not the opening of parliament, many supporters shared their admiration for Her Majesty's decision.

One commented: "If I had to choose between horses and a bunch of politicians, I'd choose the horses," to which Fern replied: "Precisely."

The Queen appeared happy at The Royal Windsor Horse Show

Another wrote: "I think she is entitled to indulge in activities she loves without being judged by others. I feel uplifted watching her even while off duty she shines," while a third penned: "Wasn't it lovely to see her out watching something she adores? Her smile radiated pure joy."

The Queen beamed all day at the horse show, in particular when watching her granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor partake in carriage racing.

The Queen arrived by car at The Royal Windsor Horse Show

Her Majesty and her daughter-in-law the Countess of Wessex both had front row seats for the event, alongside Prince Edward, with Sophie snapping photos of her daughter as her horse and carriage trotted past.

