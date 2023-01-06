NFL's Peyton Hillis in 'critical' condition after saving his children from drowning - reports The sportsman reportedly rescued his children from the ocean

Peyton Hillis is in intensive care and is said to be in critical condition following a terrifying incident involving his kids.

The former NFL Cleveland Browns running back rushed into the ocean in Pensacola, Florida to save his two children, according to KNWA.

He was rushed to hospital and his uncle, Greg - a seven-year NFL veteran - gave an update on Facebook which read. "I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better," he said in a Facebook post. "

"He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf."

Peyton began his career with the Denver Broncos, before being traded to the Browns.

Peyton with his girlfriend Angela Cole over the hoildays

He won a national vote to become the cover athlete for the video game EA Sports Madden 12 after his performance in 2010 on the field.

Peyton retired from football 2015 at the request of his doctor due to his history of concussions.

The news comes at a difficult time for the NFL as Damar Hamlin was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the field on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Damar Hamlin was hospitalized this week too - pictured, his teammates on the field after his collapse

He is now awake and was holding hands with family members, but is still believed to be in critical condition too.



