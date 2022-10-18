How Celine Dion's three sons are supporting her during her health battle The star shares her children with her late husband

Celine Dion has had a run of ill health causing her to step away from the limelight and seize performing recently, but she's not alone in her struggles.

The adored artist has been recovering after revealing she's been dealing with "severe and persistent muscle spasms".

MORE: The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

However, as she continues to nurse herself back to health, her three children, twins Nelson and Eddy, 11, and René-Charles, 21, are lending her support.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion's health battle explained

While she rarely shares photos of her children, she's incredibly proud of all three of them. Her youngest are still at school, while Rene has forged a successful music career of his own.

On Mother's Day this year, Celine celebrated her children with a rare group snapshot posted on Instagram.

MORE: Celine Dion shares emotional update - 'I can't believe it'

MORE: Celine Dion shares heartbreaking message after sad death

In the image, the star was flanked by her brood who all beamed for the camera and kept their famous mom close.

Celine's three boys mean the world to her

Alongside her most recent photo with her boys, she wrote: "This Mother’s Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children.

"For those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe... and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life.

MORE: Celine Dion breaks social media silence amid difficult health crisis

MORE: Celine Dion's 'severe and persistent muscle spasms': a doctor explains the cause

"These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother's Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families. - Celine xx…"

Celine's children are incredibly close to their mom

Earlier this year, her children helped Celine to create a life-size baby elephant statue, all for a very important cause - to raise awareness and support for elephant welfare and conservation projects.

It was a difficult journey to motherhood for Celine, who shares her offspring with her late husband, René Angelil.

They tried for six years to conceive before resorting to IVF to have their firstborn.

The couple went on to try for a second child, and tragically suffered a miscarriage before welcoming twins Eddy and Nelson in 2010, who were named after Nelson Mandela and Eddy Marnay.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.