How Michael J. Fox's four children support him amid Parkinson's battle The star shares his four children with his wife Tracy Pollan

Michael J. Fox has a celebrated career onscreen but behind closed doors he's also the ultimate family man.

With four grown children with his beloved wife, Tracy Pollan, the pair have certainly had their hands full.

READ: Michael J. Fox shares devastating news during rare public appearance

When Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 29 he was already a father-of-one, but they went on to have three more children and the support they lend their father is so inspiring.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindell discusses his father's battle with Parkinson's

The couple - who have been married since 1988 - are parents to Sam, 33, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and Esme, who is 20.

Unlike their father, they all prefer to stay out of the limelight, with their oldest the only one who has a public Instagram account.

MORE: 'There is a time for everything': Michael J. Fox says he's going into a second retirement

READ: Sharon Osbourne's heartache amid Ozzy's 'awful' Parkinson's battle: 'My heart breaks'

Michael's lookalike - and only son - regularly delights his followers with updates on his family life and with snapshots of Michael too.

Michael's oldest child, Sam, is his double

On his birthday, Sam never forgets to lend support and shower his dad with love and sweet messages.

While not much is known about Michael's twins, they have made several public appearances with their dad, raising awareness of Parkinsons and putting on a united front.

READ: Mike Tindall's reassuring words for Meghan Markle revealed

In honor of their most recent birthday, the Back to the Future actor paid tribute to them.

"Twice the love, a hundred times the laughs," he captioned an Instagram post. "Happy birthday to my beautiful girls. I love you so."

Michael's family are incredibly close and he adores being a father

Their youngest went to college in 2019, officially making her parents empty-nesters, however the COVID-19 pandemic meant they all relocated to be under the same roof in Long Island.

"We were always linger-after-dinner people anyway, and now we were lingering and talking about what people were going through," he told The Guardian in 2020. "Doing jigsaws, Tracy cooking up a storm, everyone there, these wonderful children and this great wife. I can’t believe I have this life."

Michael clearly adores his family, but they all suffered a recent loss when he revealed his beloved mother, Phyllis Fox, died at the age of 92.

The news comes amid his ongoing health battle. Since his diagnosis, Michael has been passionate about finding a cure and has raised over $1 billion for the cause over the years.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.