Loose Women's Carol McGiffin makes shock marriage confession ahead of anniversary

Carol McGiffin, 62, has only been married for four years, but she has revealed that she already has an unconventional sleeping arrangement with her husband Mark Cassidy, 40.

The couple relocated from the UK to an idyllic property in the south of France back in 2016 on a whim, she admitted, after Mark found a stunning home on Rightmove. Despite their house offering plenty of space – including a home office and very private garden – Carol's followers may not have expected the Loose Women star to stay in a separate bedroom from Mark.

WATCH: Carol's Loose Women co-star Jane Moore reveals living situation amid shock marriage breakdown

Loading the player...

She clarified they are not in different rooms every night, but explained the reason why they sometimes choose to spend the night apart. Shutting down any rumours of marriage problems, Carol told The Sun: "Sometimes I snore a lot. I snore and Mark takes up too much room, so occasionally we would sleep in separate beds."

TRENDING IN THE UK: Loose Women's daring brides: 9 bold and beautiful wedding dresses we never expected

She added: "And I think a lot of people do it if they’ve got the room, but they just don’t like to admit it. And actually, if you want a good night’s sleep, it does help you to have your own bed."

Carol admitted that she doesn't always share a bedroom with Mark

Carol and Mark are approaching their fifth wedding anniversary after tying the knot in February 2018. They got engaged in 2008 and originally planned to marry in January 2017, but were forced to cancel after Carol's sister sadly died a few days before.

They later chose to exchange vows in a secret ceremony during a holiday in the Thai capital of Bangkok without their friends and family in attendance.

The couple were pictured in Bancock days after their wedding in 2018

"We didn’t really do it properly. For the anniversary, we always go out, but hopefully we are going to be back to the place where we got married, which is Bangkok," Carol said in her recent interview.

"It will be just us two like it was at our wedding, and no one else there. We never would have done it otherwise."

LOOSE WOMEN LATEST: 13 Loose Women stars with unforgettable engagement rings – photos

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.