Loose Women's Coleen Nolan looks like a 'new woman' after 2st weight loss – see photo, and how she did it

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has opened up about her weight loss journey in an interview with Bella Magazine. The star explained that her transformation is largely thanks to following a plant-based diet, but insists that losing weight was never her reason for going vegan.

She said: "I feel much better than I've ever felt. I've changed my diet and had my teeth done, which I just love. I've always wanted them done, but I thought I couldn't spend so much on my teeth. Now, I can't stop smiling and showing off my expensive new teeth!"

The Loose Women host added: "I think I've probably dropped a couple of stone. I was 16 on top, but now I can get into a 14. With trousers, I was an 18-20 before, and now it's more 14-16. The weight loss was just a bonus. Me going vegan was never about losing weight."

Coleen also revealed that prior to losing the weight, she worried about being in a mobility scooter by the time she was 60 (she's now 56). "My back and hips were bad," she said. "It was hard work getting off the sofa."

Coleen showcased her weight loss in a new photo on Instagram

Now, Coleen is positively glowing, and fans were quick to notice in a recent Instagram post she shared.

One wrote: "Wow. You look like a new woman," while another added: "You look stunning!" and a third agreed: "You look absolutely gorgeous Coleen."

Coleen has been very open about her weight struggles in the past, and has tried various different approaches to staying in shape. Back in 2018, her former personal trainer Laurel Alper shared that she looked as though she had dropped from a size 20 to a size 14, when she was believed to have been focusing on exercising, including walking 10,000 steps a day.

