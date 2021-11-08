Loose Women host Nadia Sawalha has opened up about her weight loss journey in a new YouTube video. The star has been following the 16/8 intermittent programme, and first shared details of her experience back in September, and in an Instagram Story directing her followers to her latest video, she revealed why she opted for this kind of approach, and what it does for her.

"Episode seven of my intermittent fasting series is up now!" she wrote, "I am not losing weight for my looks. I like the way I look. I am losing weight for my health. I have high cholesterol and my dad has diabetes which I don’t fancy inheriting.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha opens up about her weight loss journey

"Intermittent fasting is not a diet. It's a way of eating for life that works brilliantly for me. It's about more energy, mental clarity, freedom from the diet culture, oh yeah, and weight loss. And it doesn’t cost anyone a penny!"

Speaking in her YouTube video (Episode seven of 'Nadia's intermittent 16/8 fasting story), she went on to explain how the approach works, as she made herself breakfast.

Nadia detailed her weight loss journey on Instagram

"So guys I'm not that hungry," she said. "So I've only had one egg but if I was hungry I'd have two. That’s another thing with 16 8, really thinking about how hungry you are. Not just going, 'Oh ok I'm out of my hours now, I'm just going to have everything,' because obviously you are going to lose more weight if you don’t do that."

So what is it? According to Healthline, it means "limiting consumption of foods and calorie-containing beverages to a set window of eight hours per day and abstaining from food for the other 16 hours". It's also key to consume nutrient-rich foods that make for a well-balanced diet, and benefits can include "increased weight loss, improved blood sugar control and enhanced longevity".

Find out more about the 16/8 intermittent fasting programme here.

