Holly Willoughby's Cinderella style dress revealed in secret new picture

We are so excited for the new season of Dancing on Ice to return to our screens; it's one of our favourite things to look forward to in January!

On Thursday evening, Holly Willoughby shared some beautiful snapshots of herself and her DOI co-star Phillip Schofield, shooting behind-the-scenes imagery for the show, and in it, you can see Holly wearing the most stunning sequin dress we've seen in ages.

The mother-of-three rocked a frock by bridal designer to the stars Monique Lhuillier. The strapless style was adorned with shimmering silver sequins, and gave the star a lovely sleek silhouette; the dress featured light boning and a draped bodice, as well as a thigh-high side split. Holly teamed the dress with a pair of gold Gina shoes and wore her famous blonde hair in Hollywood waves.

Holly looked beautiful in her Monique Lhuillier dress

She captioned the shot: "@dancingonice coming soon… @itv … #hwstye. Dress by @moniquelhuillier Jewellery @susannahlovisjewellers Heels @ginashoesofficial.

Holly's dress was a past season buy from the designer

Fans gave the frock their big seal of approval in the comments section. One follower wrote: "I can't wait for this!!! looking forward to all the glittery dresses." Another quipped: "What a dress!" And a third added: "You're looking so gorgeous Holly!"

Get the look!

Mink Cowl Neck Strappy Sequin Maxi Dress, £143.20, Coast

The start date for the show has yet to be revealed, but we have some great info on what's in store so far!

The judges set to appear on the panel include skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Diversity dancer and Britain's Got Talent champion Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Oti Mabuse.

Holly and Phillip behind-the-scenes

The celebrities taking part this year include: Patsy Palmer, John Fashanu, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Nile Wilson, The Vivienne, Mollie Gallagher, Joey Essex, Carley Stenson, Darren Harriott, Michelle Heaton and Siva Kaneswaran.

