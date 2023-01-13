Bruce Willis appears in good spirits in rare photos with daughter Bruce's daughter Tallulah shared photos of the pair dancing at home

Bruce Willis stepped away from the spotlight in March 2022 following his aphasia diagnosis, but his daughter Tallulah Willis delighted fans when she shared two relaxed photos of her dad at home.

In the snaps, Bruce and Tallulah can be seen dancing in a very chic space, both pulling silly faces and looking amused, with Bruce in a casual ensemble of trainers, jogging bottoms and a plain white T-shirt.

Bruce's health condition, aphasia, makes it difficult for sufferers to talk, read, understand and write.

Issues with speaking are a common symptom, with many people suffering from the condition making mistakes with how they word sentences. For example, choosing the wrong word or putting words together incorrectly.

Bruce Willis and his daughter Tallulah Willis messing around at home

Bruce looks to be in good health in his daughter's photos, with his fans thrilled to see him appearing to be doing well.

One wrote: "Thank you for sharing our dear Bruce the actor and Bruce your father. We love this. Thank you so much," while another commented: "Thank you for posting pics with Bruce! So lovely to see him smiling! So great to see you smiling together!"

Tallulah shared two photos of her and Bruce

A third wrote of Bruce: "It feels so good to see him."

Another of the photos in Tallulah's carousel shows that she's reading the Alcoholics Anonymous guidebook. The 25-year-old has been open about her battle with alcohol, revealing in 2014 that she almost died aged 15 from alcohol poisoning.

Bruce and Tallulah Willis have a close relationsip

Her followers sent support following the post, writing: "You are beautiful and kind - we love you. Addiction sucks," and: "Proud of you, inspired by you, always."

We hope both Bruce and Tallulah are feeling good and enjoying 2023 so far!

