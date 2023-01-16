Michelle Pfeiffer worries fans with confusing Covid update

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer disappointed fans on Sunday when she shared she wouldn't be attending the Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for Covid.

While this was disappointing enough for fans, her followers were deeply worried by her announcement for another reason altogether. Rather than simply sharing a picture of her positive Covid test to accompany the news, Michelle shared a photo of Jeff Bridges, leading her followers to believe the actor had died.

Michelle posted a photo of former co-star Jeff because he was set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, and she was sharing her sadness at missing the momentous occasion.

"I'm so sorry to be missing the Critics Choice Awards today. Yep, Covid. Especially disappointed not to witness @thejeffbridges receive his Lifetime Achievement Award," she wrote.

Fans commented: "My gut dropped when I first saw this," and: "Don’t scare me, I thought he passed away," while another added: "Every time someone post a pic of a celeb I always get soooo scared!"

Michelle Pfeiffer confused fans with her Covid post

Michelle didn't share how she's feeling with Covid, though Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson wrote: "Feel better friend" to which Michelle responded: " Feeling better already Rita! Thanks!"

Michelle has been careful not to catch Covid, wearing a mask for outdoor walks, which puzzled fans.

"Are you still wearing a mask because of Covid or so folks don't recognize you?" one asked, while another commented: "I have to ask, why the mask?"

Michelle Pfeiffer shared her Covid result with fans

A third wrote: "Why are you wearing a mask?" while many commented that masks aren't needed.

Michelle didn't answer their queries, but fans did defend her choice, with one writing: "Masks give an added layer of anonymity. And some defense from pollen."

