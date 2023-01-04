Francesca Shillcock
Awards season kicks off soon and the Critics Choice Awards 2023 are just around the corner. Find out more about what to expect and when to watch it here…
Awards season is just around the corner and soon movie and television fans will be able to find out which big names and titles from the past 12 months are picking up those coveted trophies.
One award ceremony to look forward to is the 28th Critics Choice Awards, taking place this month. Find out more about the annual event below…
When are the Critics Choice Awards 2023 being held and how can I watch?
As per previous years, the Critic's Choice Awards will be held in Los Angeles at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. The 2023 ceremony will take place on Sunday 15 January at 7 pm Eastern Time until 10 pm.
Fans wanting to tune in to see who is lucky enough to pick up the prizes then you can catch The Critics Choice Awards live as it is being broadcast on The CW Channel. The ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler.
Chelsea Handler is hosting the awards this year
What are the categories for this year's Critics Choice Awards?
Many big names and films have been nominated in different categories this year. Some categories to look out for are: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and plenty more.
Who is nominated for this year's Critics Choice Awards?
Below is the full list of nominees for this year's Critics Choice Awards:
Best Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Actor
Austin Butler - Elvis
Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler - Till
Margot Robbie - Babylon
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Paul Dano - The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley - Women Talking
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Young Actor/Actress
Frankie Corio - Aftersun
Jalyn Hall - Till
Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta - Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink - The Whale
Best Acting Ensemble
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Director
James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle - Babylon
Todd Field - Tár
Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli - RRR
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Best Original Screenplay
Todd Field - Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
Best Adapted Screenplay
Samuel D. Hunter - The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro - Living
Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz - She Said
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Best Cinematography
Russell Carpenter - Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins - Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister - Tár
Janusz Kaminski - The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren - Babylon
Best Production Design
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara - The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole - Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim - Everything Everywhere All at Once
