All you need to know about the Critics Choice Awards 2023 Find out who is nominated, how to watch the event and more…

Awards season is just around the corner and soon movie and television fans will be able to find out which big names and titles from the past 12 months are picking up those coveted trophies.

One award ceremony to look forward to is the 28th Critics Choice Awards, taking place this month. Find out more about the annual event below…

When are the Critics Choice Awards 2023 being held and how can I watch?

As per previous years, the Critic's Choice Awards will be held in Los Angeles at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. The 2023 ceremony will take place on Sunday 15 January at 7 pm Eastern Time until 10 pm.

Fans wanting to tune in to see who is lucky enough to pick up the prizes then you can catch The Critics Choice Awards live as it is being broadcast on The CW Channel. The ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Chelsea Handler is hosting the awards this year

What are the categories for this year's Critics Choice Awards?

Many big names and films have been nominated in different categories this year. Some categories to look out for are: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and plenty more.

Who is nominated for this year's Critics Choice Awards?

Below is the full list of nominees for this year's Critics Choice Awards:

Best Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Actor

Austin Butler - Elvis

Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Margot Robbie - Babylon

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano - The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley - Women Talking

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Young Actor/Actress

Frankie Corio - Aftersun

Jalyn Hall - Till

Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta - Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink - The Whale

Best Acting Ensemble

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Director

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle - Babylon

Todd Field - Tár

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli - RRR

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Best Original Screenplay

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Best Adapted Screenplay

Samuel D. Hunter - The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro - Living

Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz - She Said

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Best Cinematography

Russell Carpenter - Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins - Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister - Tár

Janusz Kaminski - The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren - Babylon

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara - The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole - Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim - Everything Everywhere All at Once

