Selena Gomez misses Jimmy Fallon appearance after health setback

Selena Gomez is getting ready for the release of her Disney+ documentary My Mind and Me, but her health caught up with her this week.

MORE: What you didn't know about the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez reunion

The Rare Beauty founder was due to appear on the Tonight With Jimmy Fallon Show this week, but took to Instagram to share she wouldn't be there as planned. "I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight," she told fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Selena Gomez reflects on her past struggles in the documentary My Mind & Me

"I ended up getting Covid but am resting and feeling okay," she continued. "A friendly reminder Covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week."

RELATED: Only Murders in the Building season 2 ending explained — and what it means for season 3

MORE: Selena Gomez's multi-level bedroom inside her $4.9million mansion is heavenly

Selena accompanied the post with a photo of her snuggled up on the sofa, surrounded by her dogs.

The star's documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which was set to promote on Jimmy Fallon. shares several painful moments from her private life.

Selena Gomez updated her fans on her health

In the program, the singer and actress, 30, allowed filmmaker Alek Keshishian (the man behind Madonna's epic '90s doco Truth or Dare) to document all of the highs and lows of her life over the past six years.

MORE: Selena Gomez's tattoos are providing us with the ultimate ink inspiration

"Just be who you are, Selena," she says to herself at the beginning of the trailer. "No one cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am, being OK with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."

Selena Gomez shares her mental health battles in her new documentary

Reporters in a voiceover announce that the Only Murders in the Building star was diagnosed with lupus, depression and anxiety and "had a mental breakdown," and then Selena says, "Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe on my own breath again?"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.