Wednesday filming halted amid Jenna Ortega's illness

Netflix's latest spooky offering, Wednesday, has been a huge success, but the show was thrown into chaos during filming after the main star, Jenna Ortega, fell ill.

Jenna, who plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Addams Family spin-off series, revealed that when she was shooting the show's iconic dancefloor scene, she tested positive for Covid. She explained to NME: "It's crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film."

WATCH: Wednesday trailer for a hint of the drama

"I woke up and – it's weird, I never get sick and when I do it's not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus," she continued.

"They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result."

Following her positive result, Jenna was removed from set, halting production of her scenes.

Jenna Ortega tested positive for Covid during filming of Wednesday

The 20-year-old, who previously starred in You, shared she wasn't happy with the performance she gave while unwell, telling NME: "I asked to redo it but we didn't have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better."

Not seen the show yet? You're in for a treat. Wednesday is the latest adaptation from The Addams Family world and has an all-star cast including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwendoline Christie and Luis Guzmán.

Jenna Ortega wanted to reshoot scenes of Wednesday

The series follows Wednesday Addams as she joins a very spooky school. The official synopsis reads: "The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

"Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

