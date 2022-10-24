Michelle Pfeiffer leaves fans with questions over outdoor stroll The actress was enjoying a walk around Central Park

Michelle Pfeiffer shared a video of herself enjoying a walk around Central Park, taking in the glorious fall colors, but it wasn't the spectacular scenery that interested her followers.

In the clip the actress wore her hair in cute braids, accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat and a silky black face covering – and it was her choice of a face mask that piqued the interest of her followers.

"Are you still wearing a mask because of Covid or so folks don't recognize you?" one asked, while another commented: "I have to ask, why the mask?"

A third wrote: "Why are you wearing a mask?" while many commented that masks aren't needed.

Michelle didn't answer their queries, but fans did defend her choice, with one writing: "Masks give an added layer of anonymity. And some defense from pollen."

Michelle Pfeiffer regularly wears a mask

The actress shared she'd particularly enjoyed her amble, writing: "Gave myself permission to get lost in Central Park this morning (because I always end up getting a little lost…) and found myself in a new place I had no idea even existed.

"I've been coming to the Big Apple for decades… It's crazy to still be discovering things here. Love an unexpected surprise and delight," she wrote.

Michelle loves being in nature

Fellow actor Alec Baldwin related to her joy, writing: "Always something new to discover. And, always, look up!"

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson wrote: "Looks like a perfect day."

