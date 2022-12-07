Prince Harry's Californian makeover – did you spot it? The royal has been devoting time to polo

The second trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary dropped yesterday, giving further insight into the couple's life in America.

The clip sees snapshots from their relationship flash up on screen, showing the loved-up pair hiking in several shots, with Harry looking remarkably fit and healthy – and it could be down to the hobby he's made a priority since moving to the US.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk 'pain' in new trailer for docuseries

Since making the move stateside, Prince Harry has been playing polo at a professional level and has been hitting the gym hard, according to a report.

British player Millie Hine, who knows members of Prince Harry's Los Padres team, told the Daily Mail Harry has been training four times a week and going to the gym most days to keep up with the other pro players.

While many of the royals are regularly spotted playing sport, it’s less common to see Harry hitting the football or rugby pitch, though in the past he’s tried a spot of weight-lighting during royal engagements, and has said he's a fan of boxing for getting aggression out.

Prince Harry works hard on his polo physique

Harry spoke about his love of the sport on Bryony Gordon's Mad World podcast.

"Everyone was saying boxing is good for you and it's a really good way of letting out aggression," the royal shared. "And that really saved me because I was on the verge of punching someone, so being able to punch someone who had pads was certainly easier."

Prince Harry plays polo at pro level

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of the documentary later this week, set to show more insights into the couple's relationship.

The in-depth series will see Harry and Meghan share their side of their story, from the early days of the romance to stepping back as senior royals in 2020.

Netflix has announced that Volume I of the docuseries will be released on 8 December, while Volume II will air on 15 December.

