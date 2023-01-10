Zara and Mike Tindall come face-to-face with one of Prince Harry's best friends after family revelations Princess Anne's daughter and son-in-law are in Australia

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara have been keeping up with appearances as they continue to soak up the sun on Australia's Gold Coast, looking happier than ever.

During their time Down Under, the couple - who have remained tight-lipped over the personal family revelations made by Prince Harry in his new book, Spare - have been pictured mingling with the likes of the Duke of Sussex's closest friends Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier.

Earlier this week, during the Magic Millions, an organisation of which both Zara and Mike are ambassadors, both couples were seen attending the glamorous launch party.

Later on the polo pitch, Princess Anne's daughter and Delfina shared a hug as they played against one another in opposing teams.

Their sighting comes shortly after Nacho and Delfina were acknowledged in the extraordinary memoir, which went on sale globally on Tuesday. The special tribute also went to Chris Martin, Oprah Winfrey, James Corden, Tyler Perry for "their unwavering friendship and support".

Mike and Zara Tindall are in Australia this week

Nacho has been friends with Prince Harry for years, and the pair regularly play in charity matches together. In 2017, the Argentine player opened up about Harry and Meghan's relationship.

Making sure to protect his friend's privacy, Nacho told HELLO! US: "I can say that I'm very happy for him. If he's happy, I'm happy. He's a guy that I like very much and he deserves the best."

He attended the royal wedding with his wife Delfina. Then last June, their close friendship was hard to miss when the polo star's wife shared a picture of herself and Meghan watching their husbands play polo, referencing their nickname to one another.

Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier pictured at Magic Millions

"M, looking forward to many more of these times with you and H," she wrote: "Getting to spend time together over these two months was so special. I wish everyone knew you the way you are."

Delfina then shared that the Duchess has branded the two 'pwifes', which stands for polo wives. "Genius of you to come up with this," Delfina continued, calling Meghan her "sister" and writing that she "can't wait to see you again soon, to share thrills, hikes, and just more chill time".

After one polo game, Delfina and Zara hugged

"You also have my respect. Keep walking, steady and strong. Listen to your heart, that will guide you well, because you have a big one and it’s a beautiful one. I love you my darling," she concluded.

