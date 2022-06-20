Prince Harry worries fans as he falls off his horse during polo match Meghan Markle watched on

Since moving to California, Prince Harry has devoted his spare time to playing polo, with wife Meghan Markle supporting him from the sidelines.

The Duke of Sussex was pictured falling from his horse during the last two polo matches he played, resulting in fans worrying about the royal, with dramatic reports claiming he "almost died." While this is far from the case, Prince Harry was spotted doing some serious stretching post-tumble.

Stretching after a fall (and indeed, after any exercise) is a good way to minimise muscle pain, so fingers crossed Harry isn't feeling too stiff.

While fans expressed their concerns for Harry after his accident, many were also full of praise for the prince's polo attempts.

He reportedly scored two goals in the match, and photos of the royal atop his horse garnered endless heart-eye emojis on Twitter.

Prince Harry took a tumble during a polo match

One fan went so far as to say: "Prince Harry singlehandedly reviving the public's interest in polo and I'm here for it! [He] has been having the time of his life during these polo tournaments."

Another wrote: "Prince Harry makes polo look so cool," while another commented: "Now that's something to be excited about! Go Prince Harry."

Prince Harry can be seen on the floor beside his horse

Harry has been working hard to maintain his polo physique, with British player Millie Hine, who knows members of Prince Harry's Los Padres team, telling the Daily Mail that Harry has been training four times a week and going to the gym most days to keep up with the other pro players.

Prince Harry has been stretching to minimise his polo injuries

Harry joined the team in May and has spent the last few weeks playing alongside his teammates, which includes his close friend Nacho Figueras, a professional polo player who founded Los Padres.

