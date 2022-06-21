Princess Anne's secret hobby she almost never talks about – see photos The royal keeps her hobby under wraps

Monday saw Princess Anne pay a visit to the Royal Lymington Yacht Club, taking to the water to celebrate the club's centenary.

The Princess Royal checked out yachts and powerboats, and also watched young attendees get to grips with boating. The Queen's daughter was also able to enjoy a race during the event.

While the royal hasn't been vocal about her passion for sailing over the years, Princess Anne has been a keen fan since 1979, when she became a patron of the club.

The Princess Royal has shown her commitment to sailing on numerous occasions over the years, joining the crew in the ladies' championship event at the yacht club, participating in RIB support of junior racing, and even keeping her own yacht on the river close to the club.

Princess Anne displayed her love of boating in 2021 on a visit to the Royal Yacht Squadron on the Isle of Wight. While there she viewed youth training, before travelling to the Royal Victoria Yacht Club by boat to watch more keen sailors hit the waves.

Anne spoke fondly of her "links" and "early memories of sailing" at the west Cowes-based club, and took time to speak to senior members and a group of aspiring young sailors.

Asked by Royal Yacht Squadron commodore Jamie Sheldon if she had ever sailed on a Flying Fifteen – a sailboat designed by Uffa Fox – Anne said: "I was considered a bit too young and a bit of a nuisance.

"I started really with Bloodhound (a yacht). I regressed to dinghy sailing for a bit, but then got a slightly bigger boat.”

