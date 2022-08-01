Kate Middleton and Princess Anne share an unexpected hobby - did you spot it? Who knew they had so much in common?

The Duchess of Cambridge is often seen sharing a joke with her mother-in-law Duchess Camilla, but we don't often see her spending time with Princess Anne, her husband Prince William's aunt.

SEE: Duchess Kate shows off sporty side in special Commonwealth boat race - best photos

This could be set to change, as this weekend revealed that the two royals share an unexpected passion – both ladies have a love for sailing, with Duchess Kate displaying her sailing skills by competing in a special Commonwealth boat race in Plymouth.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Kate enjoys victory with Great Britain SailGP team

The Duchess of Cambridge worked alongside SailGP's GB team, donning a full-length wetsuit and a life jacket, to help support the team to victory, working with the rest of the team to race the boat at speeds of up to 50 knots (more than 55 mph), beating New Zealand in the friendly race.

READ: Duchess Kate has royal fans saying the same thing after weekend appearance

SEE: Best photos of the royals playing sports including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

The mum-of-three was joined by Olympic athlete Sir Ben Ainslie, who said of the duchess: "She’s a really good sailor in her own right, she has sailed with me on foiling boats as well."

Duchess Kate took part in a sailing race on Sunday

Princess Anne took to the seas earlier this summer, proving Duchess Kate isn’t the only royal with a love for sailing.

READ: Prince William reveals the one sport he can't beat Kate Middleton at

In June, the Queen's daughter visited the Royal Lymington Yacht Club to celebrate the club's centenary.

Princess Anne on board a boat

The Princess Royal enjoyed a race during the event and has shown her commitment to sailing on numerous occasions over the years, joining the crew in the ladies' championship event at the yacht club, participating in RIB support of junior racing, and even keeping her own yacht on the river close to the club.

We'd love to see the duo on a boat together!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.