Princess Anne's unexpected move following Queen's death: all the details We didn't see that one coming!

Princess Anne, 72, appears to choose her patronages wisely, favouring sailing and horse-riding organisations, which reflect her passions for the two hobbies.

With this in mind, it came as a surprise to learn that the Princess Royal has been announced as the patron of an organisation working to commemorate the achievements of the inspiring runner Eric Liddell whose story was told in the film Chariots Of Fire.

Princess Anne has never expressed a passion for running, but perhaps Liddell's empowering story encouraged her to become patron of the charity.

The Eric Liddell 100 was established to ensure the remarkable story of the former sprinter, rugby player and missionary is told to future generations.

John MacMillan, chief executive of The Eric Liddell Community, said of the patronage: "I am delighted that Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal has agreed to be its patron."

Princess Anne chooses her patronages wisely

It's no surprise that King Charles III's sister is still taking on more work – she was, after all, named the hardest working royal of summer 2022, based on the number of public engagements she has planned for July.

The Princess Royal took on more responsibilities during her mother Queen Elizabeth II's ill health, but has a few ways to ensure she stays on top form.

Princess Anne stepped up amid her mother's ill-health

Her busy schedule could be the key to the royal staying well - the fact that Princess Anne is so active, regularly attending events, will help keep her joints supple and stop her muscles from seizing up.

Moving regularly is a key way to prevent muscle stiffness and tension, which are common as we get older.

Over the years, Princess Anne has rarely been reported as unwell – and even when her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence caught Covid in December 2021, the royal didn't test positive – a testament to her strong immune system.

