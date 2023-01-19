Shania Twain reveals 'scary' side-effect of two open-throat surgeries The country music singer was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2003

Shania Twain is excitedly promoting her upcoming album, Queen of Me, and has already given fans a taste of what to expect with singles including Waking Up Dreaming and Giddy Up! - which sees her rocking a pair of fishnet tights on the cover,

However, her devoted fan base may have noticed that Shania's voice sounds different from her previous musical offerings, a result of her having to undergo two open-throat surgeries following her Lyme disease diagnosis in 2003.

Speaking to InStyle's Everybody's In special issue, Shania confirmed that her singing voice has changed since her surgeries, but she has learned to adapt to her new sound.

One of the main differences is Shania now has Gore-Tex rods to stabilize her throat from what she calls "flanging" and a lack of control.

"It's easier for me to make loud sounds than it is to make soft sounds," she admitted. "When the air is dry, it's harder to get that resonance. When I'm loud, it happens, which was the opposite problem before I got the surgery."

However, despite her new voice, Shania admitted that she has learned to accept it and doesn't let it worry her.

Shania has learned to accept her new voice

"I'm just not as worried as I was when I was younger. I'm a professional. I want things to be great. I want to be as perfect as I can be as a professional, but I'm not a perfect person," she admitted.

"I sound different. I look different and I'm OK with that. I'm fearless in that way and that motivates me."

There was a time though when the Come on Over singer was worried that she wouldn't be able to ever sing again.

Shania was worried she wouldn't perform again

"After I had the surgery, I was petrified to make a sound. I didn't know what was going to come out," she confessed. "It did scare me, but I just had to take the leap and make a sound.

"And I was so excited about what came out. It was a connection to the vocal cords and it came out very easily. I was really, really, really excited."

